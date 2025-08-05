NSC condemns China’s rocket launch over Palawan

The National Security Council (NSC) condemned the launch of China’s Long March 12 rocket, which was seen over Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año described the rocket test as “irresponsible,” saying it alarmed residents and posed potential risks to public safety.

While no injuries or damage were reported, Año warned that debris from the launch poses risks to land areas, ships, aircraft, and fishing vessels navigating through the drop zone.

“There is also a possibility for the debris to float around the area and wash toward nearby coasts,” he added.

The Philippine Space Agency and the Philippine Coast Guard confirmed that the loud sound and smoke trail reported by residents in Palawan were linked to China’s rocket launch.

Año urged the public to remain vigilant and immediately report any sightings of suspected debris. He also warned against touching or retrieving any materials, which may contain toxic fuel residues.

“Surface and aerial assets have been deployed early today to search for debris associated with the loud explosions caused by the Chinese rocket launch from Hainan Island,” Año said, adding that coordination with local authorities and coastal communities is ongoing.