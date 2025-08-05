Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

NSC condemns China’s rocket launch over Palawan

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo17 mins ago

The National Security Council (NSC) condemned the launch of China’s Long March 12 rocket, which was seen over Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año described the rocket test as “irresponsible,” saying it alarmed residents and posed potential risks to public safety.

While no injuries or damage were reported, Año warned that debris from the launch poses risks to land areas, ships, aircraft, and fishing vessels navigating through the drop zone.

“There is also a possibility for the debris to float around the area and wash toward nearby coasts,” he added.

The Philippine Space Agency and the Philippine Coast Guard confirmed that the loud sound and smoke trail reported by residents in Palawan were linked to China’s rocket launch.

Año urged the public to remain vigilant and immediately report any sightings of suspected debris. He also warned against touching or retrieving any materials, which may contain toxic fuel residues.

“Surface and aerial assets have been deployed early today to search for debris associated with the loud explosions caused by the Chinese rocket launch from Hainan Island,” Año said, adding that coordination with local authorities and coastal communities is ongoing.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo17 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

516056285 24799372906332589 4917467804136885567 n

Jak Roberto Supports Barbie Forteza and Jameson Blake’s Growing Closeness

35 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 16 1

Paoay Lake declared protected area under new law signed by Marcos

49 seconds ago
500557243 1265829748240576 4982886414848072573 n

Villar Seeks Senate Probe on Skyrocketing, Predatory Domestic Airfare Rates

9 mins ago
515499359 1677446463099558 7319457478329607802 n

Supreme Court Orders Immediate Enforcement of Ruling Dismissing Duterte Impeachment

17 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button