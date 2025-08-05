New BJMP Leadership Brings Fresh Momentum to Jail Reform Efforts

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology has entered a new phase of reform and modernization under the leadership of Jail Director Ruel S. Rivera, whose first year at the helm has seen major strides in easing jail overcrowding, expanding inmate rehabilitation, and tightening security across the country’s detention facilities.

Since early 2025, the BJMP has recorded significant improvements across key performance indicators, with the national jail overcrowding rate now down to 296%—the lowest in several years. This drop is the result of an intensified infrastructure program and tighter coordination with the judiciary and other legal institutions to expedite the release of qualified detainees.

More than 85,000 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) have been released through paralegal services strengthened by partnerships with the Supreme Court, Public Attorney’s Office, and various legal aid institutions. This effort also eliminated cases of overstaying detainees, marking a major human rights milestone for the bureau.

In its continued war against illegal drugs, BJMP declared hundreds of facilities either drug-free or drug-cleared. Over 300,000 Greyhound operations were conducted, leading to numerous seizures of contraband and preventing the entry of illicit items into detention centers. These accomplishments come alongside increased collaboration with law enforcement agencies.

The bureau has also focused heavily on inmate rehabilitation. Thousands of PDLs have graduated from alternative learning programs and skills training courses, while more than a hundred inmates earned college degrees under the “College Behind Bars” initiative. Livelihood programs have enabled tens of thousands of PDLs to generate income, with total earnings exceeding PHP 100 million in the last year alone.

Even civic rights are being restored. In a landmark accomplishment, over 31,000 inmates participated in the 2025 midterm elections, reinforcing the agency’s commitment to restoring dignity and democratic participation behind bars.

Internally, the BJMP has strengthened its human resources by hiring thousands of new officers, improving the officer-to-inmate ratio, and reducing jail incidents by 10%. Recognition has followed, with the agency receiving awards for public financial management, digital governance, and institutional transparency.

The bureau’s new leadership has also deepened engagement with international and local stakeholders, including the United Nations, Red Cross, and the Department of Agrarian Reform, to improve healthcare, nutrition, and rights-based policies inside jails.

The New Perspective Media team has recently paid a courtesy visit to the BJMP main office to explore future collaboration.