Actor Song Young-gyu Found Dead Weeks After DUI Scandal, No Foul Play Suspected

South Korean actor Song Young-gyu was found dead inside a parked vehicle in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province on Monday morning, police confirmed. He was 55. Authorities said there were no signs of foul play, though an investigation is underway to clarify the circumstances, including questioning family members.

The veteran actor had recently made headlines after being arrested for drunk driving on June 19. Police reported that Song had driven approximately 5 kilometers with a blood alcohol level of 0.08 percent—enough to trigger a license revocation under Korean law. The case had been handed over to prosecutors and was pending indictment.

Following the incident, Song was swiftly removed from several high-profile projects, including the dramas The Defects and The Winning Try, as well as the theater production Shakespeare in Love. The entertainment industry in South Korea is known for upholding strict moral expectations for public figures, often leading to immediate consequences after personal controversies.

Song was best known for his role as the no-nonsense squad chief in the 2019 hit film Extreme Job. His sudden passing has shocked fans and colleagues alike, many of whom are still coming to terms with the news as authorities continue their investigation.

