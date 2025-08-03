Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Bea Alonzo confirms relationship with businessman Vincent Co

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Actress Bea Alonzo has confirmed that she is in a relationship with supermarket chain heir Vincent Co. In an interview during the 2025 GMA Gala, Alonzo said it’s “very obvious” they’re together and added that she is currently “very happy.”

While she acknowledged the public’s interest, Alonzo expressed her preference to keep her relationship private. “I don’t want to say people ruin beautiful things, but I think the most beautiful things are the ones kept private,” she explained.

Alonzo and Co were previously spotted traveling together to Japan last month for the businessman’s 46th birthday. Earlier this year, they sparked dating rumors after social media users noticed they were seemingly vacationing in Spain at the same time.

The two have since been seen at several events together, including a private gathering with Heart Evangelista and a birthday video greeting for Sen. Bong Go. Alonzo has joined Co in his supermarket engagements, while Co has appeared at events for Alonzo’s travel essentials business.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

IMG 7626

SSS pensioners to receive up to 33% increase over three years starting September

1 hour ago
TFT Featured photo template 5 12

Marcos Declares Sulu Under Zamboanga Peninsula Following SC Ruling on Bangsamoro Law

3 hours ago
viber image 2025 08 03 14 20 15 642

Will Ashley, Bianca de Vera Melt Hearts in Viral Livestream After GMA Gala 2025

3 hours ago
526574887 747643647985025 7356439918221367930 n

Klarisse and Will Ashley Amuse Netizens with “Graduation” Peg at GMA Gala 2025

3 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button