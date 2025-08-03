Bea Alonzo confirms relationship with businessman Vincent Co

Actress Bea Alonzo has confirmed that she is in a relationship with supermarket chain heir Vincent Co. In an interview during the 2025 GMA Gala, Alonzo said it’s “very obvious” they’re together and added that she is currently “very happy.”

While she acknowledged the public’s interest, Alonzo expressed her preference to keep her relationship private. “I don’t want to say people ruin beautiful things, but I think the most beautiful things are the ones kept private,” she explained.

Alonzo and Co were previously spotted traveling together to Japan last month for the businessman’s 46th birthday. Earlier this year, they sparked dating rumors after social media users noticed they were seemingly vacationing in Spain at the same time.

The two have since been seen at several events together, including a private gathering with Heart Evangelista and a birthday video greeting for Sen. Bong Go. Alonzo has joined Co in his supermarket engagements, while Co has appeared at events for Alonzo’s travel essentials business.