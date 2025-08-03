Alma Moreno recalls viral Karen Davila interview: “I cried for three days”

Latest NewsNews

After nearly a decade of silence, Alma Moreno has finally opened up about her now-viral 2015 interview with journalist Karen Davila, saying she cried for three days after it aired.

Speaking to writer-director Ronald Carballo, the former actress and current barangay official admitted she was deeply affected by how the interview unfolded. At the time, she was running for senator and was asked about her platform and views, including on the Reproductive Health law. Her response — “Dasal, dasal lang talaga” — went viral and became the subject of memes online.

“Umiyak ako n’un. Hindi galit na galit. Iniyak ko. Pero tapos na rin,” she said, clarifying she holds no grudge against Davila. She explained that she felt rattled during the interview as the questions kept being repeated despite her attempts to answer them.

To process the emotional toll, Moreno said she checked into a hotel with her children for three days. “Iniyak ko lang. Tapos after n’un, wala na,” she said. “Nasaktan ako, pero nandun na eh.”

Moreno also reflected on celebrities entering politics, saying popularity alone should not be the reason to run for office.

“Hindi porket sikat ka or kilala ka, tatakbo ka. Magtanim ka muna,” she said. “Ang pag-serve ay galing sa puso.”

Moreno currently serves as barangay kagawad in Parañaque.

