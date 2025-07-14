Emil Sumangil says he’s safe, on vacation after report on missing sabungeros

Veteran broadcast journalist Emil Sumangil assured the public that he is safe and simply taking a vacation, following concerns raised after his high-profile investigative report on the case of the 34 missing sabungeros (cockfighting enthusiasts) in the Philippines.

In a video posted on GMA Public Affairs’ Facebook page on July 12, Sumangil expressed his gratitude to netizens and viewers who reached out, wondering about his whereabouts after his exclusive exposé linked several well-known personalities to the disappearances.

“First of all, I want to sincerely thank everyone who messaged me and my team at GMA Public Affairs and GMA Integrated News,” Sumangil said. “People have been asking where I was and why I’ve been absent from some shows — I just took a vacation.”

His statement comes after a wave of public speculation and concern, especially after his report drew attention to influential individuals allegedly involved in the sabungeros’ disappearance.