Philippines to host FIBA Women’s Asia Cup 2027

The Philippines will host the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup in 2027, the FIBA Regional Office Asia announced on Thursday.

This marks the tournament’s first return to the Philippines in over a decade. Manila last hosted a major FIBA Asia event in 2013, when the men’s national team, Gilas Pilipinas, secured a silver medal in the FIBA Asia Cup and earned a spot in the FIBA World Cup after a 36-year absence.

The Philippines has since hosted several international basketball competitions including the FIBA Basketball World Cup in 2023.

FIBA Executive Director-Asia Hagop Khajirian said the return of the tournament to the Philippines is expected to help promote the development of women’s basketball both locally and across the region.

“We believe hosting the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup event in the Philippines, where basketball has a passionate following, will help FIBA’s efforts to promote women’s basketball in Asia. The event will also serve as a boost to the SBP’s efforts to promote women’s basketball in the Philippines,” Khajirian said.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) welcomed the announcement, noting the growing momentum of women’s basketball in the country.

“The timing is perfect as women’s basketball in the country currently has great momentum behind it, with the foundation of a women’s professional league and some of our national team players getting opportunities to play abroad,” said SBP President Alfredo Panlilio.

Meanwhile, FIBA also announced the hosts for other upcoming Asian tournaments. Indonesia will host the FIBA U16 Women’s Asia Cup in 2027 and the FIBA U18 Asia Cup in 2028. The country is also set to stage the FIBA U17 Women’s Basketball World Cup in 2028 and the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup in 2029.

Qatar will host the FIBA U18 Asia Cup in 2026, while Kazakhstan will become the first Central Asian country to host a FIBA Asia competition with the FIBA U18 Women’s Asia Cup in 2028. Jordan will host the FIBA U16 Asia Cup in 2027.