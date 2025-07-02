Atong Ang, Gretchen Barretto linked to missing sabungero Case, says accused

Julie “Dondon” Patidongan, a suspect in the disappearance of over 30 cockfighting enthusiasts, has accused businessman Charlie “Atong” Ang of being the mastermind behind the abductions.

In an exclusive interview with GMA News, Patidongan also implicated actress Gretchen Barretto in the case.

According to Patidongan, who previously served as head of security for Atong Ang’s cockfighting farm, all of the missing sabungeros have already been killed.

The alleged motive behind their abduction was related to match-fixing or cheating in e-sabong (online cockfighting) operations.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has since ordered a deeper investigation, especially after reports surfaced that several police officers were involved. Palace Press Officer Atty. Claire Castro said the President’s directive is to continue the probe and hold all accountable parties responsible.

“Ipagpatuloy po ang malalimang pag-iimbestiga para malaman kung sino talaga ang sangkot at mapanagot ang dapat mapanagot,” said Castro in a press briefing.

Despite allegations that powerful individuals were behind the disappearances, Malacañang emphasized its faith in the Philippine justice system.

“Naniniwala po tayo sa integridad ng ating Korte at ito’y masosolusyunan ayon sa batas,” she added.

The National Police Commission (Napolcom) also initiated its own investigation after alias “Totoy,” another accused individual, revealed that up to 20 police officers were allegedly involved in the disappearances. Totoy claimed that the victims were kidnapped and buried in Taal Lake.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) supports the probe. PNP Chief General Nicolas Torre III said the Internal Affairs Service (IAS) would coordinate with Napolcom in identifying and disciplining the officers involved.

From 2021 to 2022, a total of 34 cockfighting enthusiasts were reported missing. The issue has sparked public outrage and demands for justice from the families of the victims.