Al Safa Street development project to reduce travel time to 3 minutes

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the Al Safa Street Development Project, which is expected to reduce travel time along the route from 12 minutes to just 3 minutes.

The project will cover a 1,500-meter stretch from the intersection of Sheikh Zayed Road to Al Wasl Road in Dubai.

As part of the plan, RTA will construct two new bridges and two tunnels totaling 3,120 meters, doubling the road capacity from 6,000 to 12,000 vehicles per hour.

One of the new bridges will serve traffic from Al Wasl Street to Sheikh Zayed Road and the Financial Centre Road. It will have four lanes and can carry 6,400 vehicles per hour. The second bridge, from Al Satwa Street, will have two lanes and a capacity of 2,800 vehicles per hour.

Meanwhile, one tunnel will serve motorists going from Sheikh Zayed Road to Al Wasl Road. The second tunnel, located at the intersection of Al Wasl Road and Al Safa Street, will have two lanes in each direction, handling up to 6,400 vehicles per hour in total.

The Al Safa project is part of a larger network upgrade that includes developments on Al Wasl Street and Umm Suqeim Street, aiming to improve connectivity across Dubai and support its growing population and urban development.

“The project serves a vital area hosting numerous tourism, artistic and sporting activities and events. It also houses key facilities, most notably City Walk, Coca-Cola Arena, educational institutions, residential and commercial areas, hotels and luxury restaurants. It also serves the city centre and development projects adjacent to the Financial Centre Street, with an estimated population of over one million,” said His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA.

In addition to the road expansion, the project will feature dedicated lanes for pedestrians and bicycles, enhanced intersections and traffic signals, and improvements in lighting, drainage, and urban design.