Marcos to DOTr: Demolish and replace “Mt. Kamuning” footbridge

President Bongbong Marcos has directed the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to demolish the so-called “Mt. Kamuning” footbridge in Quezon City and replace it with a more accessible structure.

In a press statement released Wednesday, June 4, the DOTr confirmed the order, saying the current footbridge is too steep and poses challenges for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

“Sinabi sa akin ng Pangulo, ‘we have to tear it down and build a better one.’ And I think that is really the essence of what he wants to do,” said Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon.

The department said it plans to construct a new, less steep walkway this year. The updated facility will also feature elevators and be directly connected to the EDSA busway stop at Kamuning.

Marcos made the directive following his inspection of the Kamuning MRT Station on Sunday, June 1.

“Malinaw naman ang utos ng Pangulo na gawing mas convenient ang facilities natin para sa pedestrians at commuters. At ‘yan ang gagawin natin. Sisiguruhin natin na ‘yung ipapalit na overpass ay mas madali para sa mga kababayan natin,” Dizon added.