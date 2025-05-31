Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsPH NewsTFT News

Ivana Alawi named in VAWC complaint by wife of Bacolod lawmaker Albee Benitez

Courtesy: Ivana Alawi, Albee Benitez/FB

Ivana Alawi has been implicated as the alleged mistress of Bacolod congressman-elect and outgoing mayor Albee Benitez, according to a purported criminal complaint for violence against women and children (VAWC) filed by his estranged wife, Dominique “Nikki” Lopez-Benitez, in Makati.

A copy of the complaint, which began circulating on social media, claims that Alawi was involved in an illicit affair with Benitez. Additionally, Lopez-Benitez alleged that her husband fathered two other illegitimate children.

In response, Benitez denied the accusations through a statement released by his lawyer, Peter Sanchez, calling them “baseless and retaliatory.” The statement emphasized that the complaint was filed shortly after Benitez initiated annulment proceedings in 2024, casting doubt on Lopez-Benitez’s intentions.

“Mayor Alfredo Abelardo ‘Albee’ Benitez firmly denies the baseless and retaliatory allegations made against him by his estranged spouse under Republic Act No. 9262, or the Anti-Violence Against Women and their Children Act,” the statement read.

“This case was filed shortly after Mayor Benitez initiated annulment proceedings in 2024, raising serious doubts about the complainant’s motives.”

