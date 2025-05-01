Online drinks shopping in Dubai just got easier and faster!

For many Filipinos working abroad, every gathering is a chance to feel closer to home. Whether it’s a simple dinner with kabayan friends or a big celebration, good food and favorite drinks complete the moment.

African + Eastern understands this and has launched their all-new website: AfricanEasternOnline.com – making it easier for OFWs and expats to shop for their favorite thirst-quenching drinks for every occasion. This upgraded website experience is designed to give customers a smoother, faster, and more enjoyable way to shop for their favorite beverage brands from the legal distributor.

With a fresh design and user-friendly layout, the new website makes it easier for shoppers to browse and order, whether they’re preparing for family get-togethers or planning celebrations with friends. The platform now features an advanced search function, allowing customers to easily find drinks by brand, mood, or occasion.

One of the most exciting updates is the Express Delivery service, which ensures that your orders are delivered in 2 hours or less.

For those who prefer picking up their orders, the new Click and Collect option is currently available at their JLT, JVC, Oud Metha, and Al Mina stores, and with more locations added every week.

This feature also lets customers check real-time store inventory, making the process hassle-free.

The faster checkout process and personalized product recommendations make shopping not only quicker but also more tailored to your individual tastes.

You can also pay using a variety of convenient methods, including Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Visa, Mastercard, as well as cash or card on delivery.

You can also get an extra 10% off if you buy online! Just use the coupon FT10 when ordering your favorite drinks.

African + Eastern also makes sure shoppers enjoy great value, with exciting offers, exclusive promotions, and special deals always available—perfect for OFWs looking to stretch their hard-earned money.

Whether shopping for a weekend get-together, a holiday feast, or simply restocking favorites, AfricanEasternOnline.com is loved by all Filipinos as the trusted destination for quality and authentic beverages in the UAE.

Renewing your FREE License is Easy and Quick! Download LicenseDXB APP or Visit LicenseDXB.com to apply for your beverage license. If you are a resident, all you need is your Emirates ID. And if you are a tourist, all you need is your passport details.

Visit AfricanEasternOnline.com today to experience easy browsing, fast delivery, and exciting offers — all designed to make every occasion more enjoyable.

African + Eastern is the leading beverage distributor in the Middle East and supplier of choice to the region’s leading hotels, restaurants, bars, clubs, and international hospitality chains.

They operate 45 retail stores in the UAE (34 in Dubai, 10 in Abu Dhabi & Al Ain, 1 in Ras Al Khaimah), and 5 in Oman, stocked with the world’s leading brands and some rare finds.

African + Eastern is committed to offering authentic, high-quality beverages, ensuring that customers receive only genuine products at the best value. They provide exciting deals and competitive pricing throughout the year. With Every Day Lower Prices, Monthly Offers, and limited-time Price Drops, customers can always find great savings.

Whether customers are purchasing their favorites or exploring new options, African + Eastern continues to deliver authentic products with exceptional value.