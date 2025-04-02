SGV appoints Rossana Fajardo as new country managing partner

SyCip Gorres Velayo & Co. (SGV & Co.), the Philippines’ largest professional services firm, has announced the appointment of Rossana A. Fajardo as its next country managing partner, effective July 1, 2025. She will succeed Wilson P. Tan, who has led the firm since 2020.

Fajardo, a seasoned consultant with over three decades of experience, currently serves as SGV consulting leader and EY ASEAN business consulting leader. She has been instrumental in driving digital transformation, finance and risk transformation, and organizational change across key industries, including telecommunications, financial services, consumer and health, and government infrastructure.

Her appointment comes at a time of significant leadership changes across the Philippine corporate sector. Just days before, the century-old Philippine National Bank (PNB) named Edwin Bautista, former CEO of UnionBank, to spearhead its digital and retail transformation efforts. Meanwhile, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) recently appointed Henry Aguda, former chief executive of Aboitiz-led UnionDigital Bank, as its new secretary—signaling a strong push for digital innovation at both corporate and government levels.

A growing number of women leaders in Philippine business

Fajardo’s appointment also reflects a broader trend in the Philippines’ corporate and financial landscape, where more women are taking on top leadership roles. Appointments of top positions to female leaders such as Meean Dy, president of Ayala Land; Lourdes Gutierrez-Alfonso, president of Megaworld Corporation; Rhoda A. Huang, president and CEO of Filinvest Development Corporation; Mybelle V. Aragon-GoBio, president and CEO of Robinsons Land Corporation; Ana Maria Aboitiz-Delgado, president and CEO of UnionBank; and Lynette V. Ortiz, president and CEO of Land Bank of the Philippines, highlight the increasing recognition of women executives leading business transformation and innovation across industries.

A trailblazer in business and technology

Fajardo’s leadership extends beyond consulting. She is a strong advocate for women in leadership and plays an active role in EY Women in Technology and the Philippine EY STEM Girls program, which encourages young women to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Her educational credentials include a commerce degree (cum laude) from the University of St. La Salle, an executive MBA from the Asian Institute of Management, and leadership programs from Kellogg School of Management (Northwestern University) and London Business School. She is also a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE), and Certified in Risk and Information Systems Control (CRISC).

As the new country managing partner, Fajardo will spearhead SGV’s strategy for achieving “transformational and sustainable growth, focusing on revenue enhancement, operational excellence, and client delivery,” the firm said.