Duterte faces ICC ‘virtually’ for the first time, confirmation of charges hearing set on Sept. 23

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte appeared before the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) Pre-Trial Chamber I after being taken to The Hague on murder allegations related to his war on drugs.

According to the ICC, Duterte is suspected of the crime against humanity of murder, allegedly committed in the Philippines between November 1, 2011 and March 16, 2019.

During the ICC’s Pre-Trial Chamber I, Duterte’s lawyer Salvador Medialdea stated that his “client was abducted from his country.” He also invited the registry’s representative to present in court and explain to the judges how Duterte’s arrest was just and fair.

Medialdea also said that it was his first time seeing Duterte since his arrest on the morning of the Pre-Trial Chamber I and had less than an hour to “discuss legal issues.” He also said he could not give the former president a copy of the arrest warrant because no one supplied them with such.

Judge Iulia Antoanella Motoc of the ICC, in response to Medialdea, stated that doctors in the detention center found Duterte to be “fully mentally aware and fit” after undergoing checks and tests.

“And when you approached health matters, saying you were not able to come to the hearing, the doctors that consulted with you were of the opinion that Mr. Duterte was not in a position to come to the hearing physically, but that if he gave permission, he would be able to take part via video link.

“Now, that is with regards to the health matters that you just mentioned,” Motoc said. “They are very important, especially concerning the matter of age.”

Motoc also addressed Medialdea’s concern regarding being supplied with the arrest warrant.

“Now with regards to the rights of Mr. Duterte, we have before us the registrar or the registry’s report that says that Mr. Duterte has been informed of his rights, including Article 66 and 67 of the Rome Statute, and that he is aware of his rights and that he is also aware of the charges against him,” Motoc said.

Motoc further explained that they also have the registry’s report saying that he has received the arrest warrant in the English language.

It is just the beginning

Motoc clarified that this is just the initial hearing, where they discuss Duterte’s rights and the charges against him.

“And then there will be a full procedure that will unfurl leading up to the confirmation of charges that will enable Mr. Duterte to raise all the matters that you have just raised, with regards to the warrant of arrest, with regards to the crimes committed, with regards to the charges, and any other matters associated with his arrest, and the matters of the jurisdiction of the court,” Motoc added.

She reassured Dutere’s team that they will have the opportunity to do all this throughout these proceedings.

Motoc also confirmed that Medialdea’s request to postpone the hearing to next week was denied by the court. “This first initial appearance hearing does not need much preparation as I have said to you on a number of occasions,” Motoc said.

Moving on, Motoc said that there will be a hearing to confirm the charges against Duterte.

“After accessing all the factors, including the need for the parties and participants to adequately prepare, as well as Mr. Duterte’s rights, including his right to be tried within a reasonable time, the date for the commencement of the confirmation of charges hearing is September 23rd, 2025,” Motoc said.

If the case moves forward, a trial is expected to start in early 2026.

Duterte, 79, was arrested in Manila and flown to the Netherlands on Wednesday. Appearing frail, he confirmed his identity via video link from a detention unit but did not speak further due to his alleged health condition.

Prosecutors accuse Duterte of orchestrating widespread extrajudicial killings during his presidency, targeting alleged drug offenders. Victims’ families see his ICC appearance as a step toward justice.