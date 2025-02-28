Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Ramadan 2025 officially starts on Saturday, March 1

The Holy Month of Ramadan will officially begin on Saturday, March 1, following the sighting of the crescent moon, the Presidential Court confirmed on Friday.

Meanwhile, today, Friday, will be the last day of Sha’ban.

On the night of February 28, the UAE made another history as the first country in the world to deploy AI-powered drones for Ramadan moon sighting.

During Ramadan, Muslims across the UAE and around the world will observe a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection, which will last for 29 to 30 days.

Shorter working hours for the public and private sector during this sacred time has also been announced.

