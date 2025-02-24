MOHRE: Private sector employees to get 2-hour reduction on working hours during Ramadan

Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has officially announced reduced working hours for the private sector during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

In a social media post, the Ministry confirmed that private sector employees will benefit from a two-hour reduction in their daily working hours throughout Ramadan.

Companies may also implement flexible or remote work arrangements, depending on the nature of their operations.

“In accordance with the requirements and nature of their work, companies may apply flexible or remote work patterns within the limits of the daily working hours during Ramadan,” MOHRE said.

This announcement follows a similar directive from the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, which recently adjusted working hours for government employees during the Holy Month.

Ramadan is expected to begin on March 1, although the official start date will be confirmed based on the traditional moon sighting.

 

 

