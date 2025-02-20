From delivering dreams to giving back: The inspiring journey of an OFW in UAE

Many overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) view their opportunity to work abroad as the best way to help themselves and their families secure a better future. They work hard, make sacrifices and strive to save money in order to provide financial support. Sometimes this even extends beyond their loved ones, as more and more OFWs start to prioritize helping those in need and giving back to their communities.

Fifty-four-year-old Josephine P. Narvasa from Butuan City is one of these OFWs who has made it her mission to share her blessings with others. And it begins with what she does for a living – working as a nurse-midwife who has delivered thousands of babies over her more than 30-year career.

Currently employed at a prestigious hospital in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates for the past 14 years, Josephine embodies the true definition of a hardworking OFW. She said her daily shifts usually last for 12 hours, during which she delivers at least 12 babies.

“Sometimes it’s even more than that. Sometimes though there’s also not much, maybe two, three deliveries a day,” she said.

According to her, she was first employed as a midwife at Butuan Doctors’ Hospital where she also conducted home births from 1989 to 2001. She then worked as a staff midwife at Al Hammadi Hospital in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after that, marking the beginning of her career abroad.

“I worked at Al Hammadi Hospital for three years. Then, I worked in Syria. I stopped because I wanted to pursue Nursing. I was able to graduate in 2007,” Josephine said.

She shared that her husband is with her in the UAE, and that they previously lived in the country with their children, some of whom have now returned to the Philippines to continue their studies. She said two of her children are already working and are able to help support the family as well. Her eldest son is now an ambulance nurse in New York, while another son works as a nautical third mate in the UAE.

When asked if she is considering retiring soon, she mentioned that she is indeed contemplating it, especially since her children are about to graduate from college.

“When I retire, I want to go back to the Philippines to continue serving in our church also. I want to dedicate the rest of my life to serving God because I am a living witness to how He has blessed me, transforming my life from nothingness to fullness,” she said, adding that she used to be a sidewalk vendor selling hot pandesal, ice water, and ice candy when she was young.

“But this is not a hindrance if you have faith in God and perseverance; faith can move mountains. That’s why I am a living witness here in the UAE and in Saudi Arabia.”

She said that being an OFW for half her life has enabled her family to live more comfortably. Currently, their family owns a business in the Philippines and has purchased land along with four condominium units in Manila.

She noted that saving over the years has greatly helped them achieve such. Now, by opening a #SaveUp digital account with BPI, she is excited about the possibility of saving even more.

“I’m not a ‘techy’ person, but I found it easy to sign up in less than five minutes,” she said, adding that she is definitely going to recommend it to her friends.

BPI #SaveUp is an all-digital savings account that allows clients to do more and earn more.

“I’m also excited because, with BPI, I can apply for a loan even without going home to the Philippines,” said Josephine.

She said that it is her goal to save more so she can help more people, especially street children and abandoned elderly individuals in the Philippines.

“My advice to my fellow OFWs is to focus on what’s important because this opportunity to work abroad and earn more is not forever. Learn to save and don’t get distracted by material things. Work with passion, and keep God at the center of your work, as He will bless us according to His holy will.”

Josephine was one of the awardees in 2023 for The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East, a recognition she truly deserved.