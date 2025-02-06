IIEE UAE Coastal Clean-Up Drive at Al Rams, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: A unified effort for a cleaner future

On February 02, 2025, the Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers of the Philippines Inc.- UAE chapter (IIEE-UAE) successfully organized a Coastal Clean-Up Drive at Al Rams, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates. The event, which attracted over 200 passionate participants, resulted in the collection of an astounding amount of waste, demonstrating the commitment of the community to preserving the environment.

The Clean-Up Drive was organized to promote environmental awareness and contribute to keeping our community clean and sustainable. The event fostered a spirit of unity and environmental responsibility. Volunteers from different organizations worked collaboratively and developed stronger bonds, creating an ongoing network for future environmental initiatives.

The esteemed partner organizations included Gulftic Certification LLC, Tambutso Riders Club, Royal Continental Hotel, Heroes Elite Central Dubai Eagles Club International, Heroes Elite Eagles Club International, Heroes Elite DXB Eagles Club International, Heroes Elite Old School Eagles Club International, Heroes Elite Alpha Lady Eagles Club International, UAE El de Calidad Eagles Club, Montero Sport Club Philippines (MSCP), He and She Collections, Spatial Composite Solutions, RAK Sofbolista, and Filipino Outdoor Xplorers.

The event, spearheaded by the IIEE-UAE Chapter in collaboration with other organizations, was a resounding success. The collective effort of the volunteers and organizations contributed significantly to the beautification and cleanliness of the targeted areas. This event served as a reminder of the importance of collective responsibility in maintaining a cleaner and greener environment.

Special thanks to the Government of Ras Al Khaimah Public Service Department for their on-the-ground support, which ensured the success of this community-driven initiative. Their coordination and efforts played a vital role in the smooth execution of the clean-up activity.

With this successful initiative, IIEE UAE has once again proven its dedication to sustainability and community welfare. Together with its partners, they have set a powerful example of how collective action can lead to a cleaner, healthier environment for future generations.

We look forward to continuing this initiative with future projects and strengthening partnerships with organizations committed to the environment.