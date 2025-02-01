Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announces 2025 honorees; teen innovator who created soap for skin cancer among winners

On January 31, the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announced its honorees for its sixth edition, including 15-year-old Heman Bekele, the award’s first youth recipient.

Bekele, an Ethiopian American, is recognized for his groundbreaking work in making healthcare accessible and affordable. At just 14, he developed a cost-effective soap, which he called Skin Cancer Treating Soap or simply SCTS, aimed at preventing and treating early-stage skin cancer.

His innovation earned him the title of TIME Magazine‘s “Kid of the Year” for 2024 as well as accolades in various scientific competitions. Currently, he remains dedicated to his innovative healthcare solutions, collaborating with researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. He also hopes to turn his passion project into a nonprofit organization within the next five years, and be able to provide equitable and accessible skin cancer treatment to as many people as possible.

The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity will also honor Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley for her leadership in climate action, as well as the humanitarian organization World Central Kitchen, founded by Chef José Andrés, for its extensive food relief efforts, according to Abu Dhabi Media Office.

The three winners will be officially recognized on February 4 at a ceremony in Abu Dhabi, where the USD$1-million prize will be divided among them.

Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, emphasized that this year’s honorees exemplify how transformative work can arise from any age or background, inspiring others to contribute toward a better future.

“It is the judging committee’s honor to spotlight three outstanding honorees who are addressing some of today’s most urgent challenges — climate resilience, humanitarian relief, and youth-driven innovation,” he said.