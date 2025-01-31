Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

OFW guide: Understanding working hours under UAE labor laws

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino14 mins ago

Working in the UAE presents countless opportunities for our ‘kababayans’ and other nationalities from around the world. Apart from career growth and financial stability, one of the biggest advantages of working here is the strong labor laws that protect employees’ rights.

To make the most of your work experience, it’s important to know your rights. Without further ado, here are 5 things you need to know about working hours in the UAE.

1. You’re required to work 8 hours a day.

According to Article 17 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations in the Private Sector, private sector employees in the UAE typically work 8 hours a day or 48 hours a week, with a 2-hour daily reduction during Ramadan. However, working hours may vary based on job requirements under labor regulations.

Employers can request overtime, but it should not exceed 2 extra hours per day unless needed to prevent major losses or accidents. Total working hours must not exceed 144 hours over three weeks.

2. Commute time is not included in the working hours.

Traveling from home to work is not counted as part of working hours, except in special cases:

  • If there’s a transportation breakdown or traffic accident while using company-provided transport.
  • If severe weather conditions occur, as warned by the National Center of Meteorology.
  • If the employer and employee agree to include commute time in the contract.

3. You can request for remote work.

Employees can request to work remotely, whether from within the UAE or abroad if their employer allows it. In this case, the employer must clearly define their working hours.

4. You have the right to have one or more breaks.

As an employee, you must have one or more breaks that must not be less than an hour. These breaks are not calculated within the working hours, so be sure to take them!

5. No forced overtime for multiple jobs.

If you have multiple employers, they cannot require you to work beyond your agreed hours unless you consent in writing.

Now that you know the UAE law regarding working hours, don’t be tricked into working more. Call the Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation (MoHRE) at 600590000 if you need any help.

Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

