Embarking on an AI-driven smartphone photography journey with the all-new AI HONOR image engine

Smartphone photography has undergone an immense revolution in the past decade, placing in consumers’ hands the kinds of powerful image technologies that were once only possible with full-frame cameras. With a steadfast commitment to providing users around the world with the best-in-class photography experience, HONOR has always been at the forefront of smartphone photography, kept challenging itself to set new industry benchmarks for innovation and quality. With smartphone usage scenarios continuing to diversify, from portrait photography to telephoto imagery and quick snapshots, more users expect versatile photography capabilities from a single device. Understanding this evolving demand, HONOR has dedicated efforts to fine-tune both the hardware and software components of its smartphones to ensure unparalleled image quality.

Recognizing the pivotal role of AI in enhancing photography capabilities on the software front, HONOR has been refining its HONOR Image Engine over the years. Debuting in 2021, the first-generation HONOR Image Engine leveraged HONOR’s AI computing photography algorithm, seamlessly blending images captured by different lenses to yield clearer and sharper results. Subsequently, with the introduction of HONOR Image Engine 2.0, HONOR unveiled the Millisecond Falcon Capture and Ultra-fusion Computational Optics functionalities, employing AI to enhance imaging speed and quality. Upholding the belief that photography is the artistic interplay of light and shadow, HONOR masters in smartphone photography through understanding and refining the technology with AI. To this end, HONOR introduces the pioneering AI HONOR Image Engine enhanced with large model capabilities, the industry’s first on-device plus cloud large model empowered mobile imaging system. Integrated into the HONOR Magic7 Series, this meticulously reconstructs light and shadow intricacies in each image, offering users a host of advanced photography features.

The AI HONOR Image Engine is bolstered by three specialized large models. The Light and Shadow Portrait Large Model excels in optimizing static scenes; the Telephoto Enhancement Large Model allows users to capture detailed, sharp images with AI-enhanced resolution; the Capture Enhancement Large Model is specifically designed for seizing motion shots, improving the overall photography experience for users. Catering to diverse shooting needs, these large models work seamlessly together to deliver a comprehensive suite of enhanced features covering various shooting needs, spanning from action shots and portraits to telephoto shots. Through these innovations, the HONOR Magic7 Series revolutionizes image quality with advanced AI innovations, providing users with an immersive and cutting-edge AI photography experience.

Mastering light and shadow: Unrivaled portrait excellence

Striving to transform smartphone portrait photography, HONOR has seamlessly integrated the Light and Shadow Portrait Large Model and Telephoto Enhancement Large Model into the AI HONOR Image Engine, introducing a range of portrait features including AI-enhanced Portrait, All-scenario Harcourt Portrait, AI Super Zoom, and Stage Mode.

AI-enhanced portrait and all-scenario harcourt portrait or unmatched portrait quality

Presenting the brand-new AI-enhanced Portrait feature, users can now capture exquisite portraits with ultra-high definition across a focal length of 1X to 6X. Driven by the Light and Shadow Portrait Large Model, this feature integrates AI Resolution Enhancement to refine image quality, meticulously reducing noise through lens optical calibration, real noise modeling, and extensive AI neural network training. It dynamically adjusts pixel arrangement based on different lighting conditions, preserving original resolution with low ISO in well-lit environments, while seamlessly blending pixels in low-light conditions to form larger units and enhance light intake for superior image clarity.

Crafted to elevate portrait quality amidst challenging lighting conditions, the AI-enhanced Portrait incorporates cutting-edge AI technologies to enhance dynamic range and optimize the interplay of light and shadow. Powered by advanced AI algorithms, the dynamic range is boosted, resulting in more authentic and nuanced color transitions. Complementing this advancement, the AI light and shadow reconstruction capability introduces a new AI algorithm that reconstructs light and shadow elements through highlight recovery and precise color corrections, ensuring consistent light intensity for smoother brightness transitions in photographs. These enhancements come together to greatly benefit users capturing portraits in challenging lighting situations, such as sunset or night scenes, delivering natural portraits with balanced highlights and intricate details.

With the Light and Shadow Portrait Large Model, HONOR has unveiled the Stage Mode to capture performance moments for music festival and concert scenarios. Given the complexity of performance lighting, including challenges like strong light and backlighting, the Light and Shadow Portrait Large Model dynamically optimizes brightness levels and light and shadow details for static moment shots. With Stage Mode, users can effortlessly capture memorable performance moments spanning a focal range of 1X to 10X, creating photos with vivid colors, refined exposure while ensuring that the primary subject of the performance stands out prominently.

Furthermore, featuring an AI-enabled portrait enhancement capability that is trained on millions of high-definition DSLR portrait images, AI-enhanced Portrait can precisely adjust the portraited person’s skin tones and enhance intricate facial features like hair and eyes. Additionally, the AI-enabled bokeh effects leverages AI capabilities to replicate the bokeh effects of real optical systems, enabling users to capture portrait with foreground bokeh effects using AI-enhanced Portrait. This innovation facilitates a seamless transition from foreground bokeh to 3D light spots, ensuring a delicate shift from blurred backgrounds to sharply focused subjects.

In addition, AI HONOR Image Engine also empowers the All-scenario Harcourt Portrait, ensuring studio-like image quality at varying distance. With the AI bokeh effect and AI light and shadow Reconstruction, users can capture breathtaking portraits with natural bokeh effects and facial light and shadow intricacies, rivaling the results of professional cameras. Moreover, the All-scenario Harcourt Portrait now boasts a new 6X focal length, providing enhanced flexibility for smartphone portrait photography. At this extended focal length, Harcourt Portrait excel in capturing captivating portraits that accentuate the subject’s beauty. Thanks to AI-enabled facial refinement, it automatically refines the subject’s natural skin texture while preserving their authentic characteristics.

Enhancing versatility with AI Super Zoom for scenery capture

The HONOR Magic7 Pro boasts the HONOR AI Falcon Camera Systems featuring a pioneering 200MP Telephoto Camera with the advanced 1/1.4” telephoto sensor and a large f/2.6 aperture. To achieve professional telephoto lens standards, HONOR has crafted a proprietary structure for this camera. This innovative design includes a dual lens group with an aspherical lens that aids in reducing stray light, minimizing dispersion, and enhancing overall optical performance.

By merging cutting-edge hardware with the Telephoto Enhancement Large Model on cloud, HONOR introduces the groundbreaking AI Super Zoom feature, designed for framing the breath-taking beauty of sceneries including natural landscape. This feature enables remarkable focal lengths ranging from 30x to 100x along with AI-enhanced resolution, allowing users to capture detailed, sharp images even at significant distances. The Telephoto Enhancement Large Model on the cloud is capable of driving 12.4 billion parameters data to enhance image quality and generate vivid details at high speed. To achieve this, the cloud large model processes data 1270 billion for each shot.

Advancing intent recognition for precise movement capturing

Tailored for diverse motion scenarios, the AI HONOR Image Engine seamlessly integrates the Capture Enhancement Large Model, enhancing the image quality of moving scenes through AI Motion Sensing Capture and HD Super Burst. With the incorporation of an AI-enabled intent recognition engine boasting advanced recognition and analysis capabilities, the AI Motion Sensing Capture excels in capturing accurate motion shots by identifying and analyzing subject movements. Through capabilities like subject detection and facial evaluation, this engine swiftly recognizes various shooting subjects, from humans to beloved pets like cats and dogs, while discerning subtle facial expressions and body gestures, enabling users to effortlessly capture cherished moments with their companions using AI Motion Sensing Capture.

Acknowledging the increasing popularity of sports photography, HONOR has consistently advanced its hardware and software to improve capture speed and image clarity, empowering users to capture professional sports image.

Additionally, the new HD Super Burst feature enables users to capture rapid sequences at 10 frames per second, expanding opportunities for snapshot photography on smartphones. Whether it’s capturing a leisurely jog or thrilling sports events such as a swimming competition, the feature enables the camera to swiftly detect and predict the movement of shooting subjects, empowering users to capture moments with unparalleled clarity and precision on every shot, regardless of the setting or intensity of the action.

Summary

HONOR is steadfast in its mission to redefine the standards of AI excellence within smartphone photography, striving to provide users with the utmost intelligent capturing experience. Powered by the potent AI HONOR Image Engine, the HONOR Magic7 Series empowers users to embark on a holistic AI-centric photography journey, catering to the varied and evolving photography needs of users. Pioneering groundbreaking advancements in smartphone photography, HONOR stands out as the first smartphone manufacturer to seamlessly fuse the capabilities of cloud AI and on-device AI within mobile imaging, underscoring its unwavering dedication to establishing new benchmarks within the industry.