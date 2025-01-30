Latest NewsNewsTechnologyTFT NewsUAE News

Revealed: The top 10 most common passwords in the UAE

Is your password secure enough? A recent study has uncovered the top 10 most common passwords in the UAE, and many of them are worryingly easy to guess.

In its sixth edition, password manager NordPass compiled a list of the ‘Top 200 Most Common Passwords 2024’ worldwide. Among these, we’ve sifted through the data to bring you the top 10 most common passwords in the UAE.

The study involved reviewing and analyzing a 2.5TB database extracted from various publicly available sources across 44 countries. Rest assured, no personal data was purchased or acquired for this research. The passwords in the database were typically exposed through malware or data leaks, often alongside associated email addresses.

Without further ado, here are the top 10 most common passwords in the UAE and the number of times it was used:

  • Top 1: 123456 (used 5,060 times)
  • Top 2: 123456789 (used 2,053 times)
  • Top 3: qwerty123 (used 1,674 times)
  • Top 4: qwerty1 (used 1,538 times)
  • Top 5: 12345678 (used 1,475 times)
  • Top 6: password (used 999 times)
  • Top 7: 12345 (used 871 times)
  • Top 8: 123123 (used 606 times)
  • Top 9: 1234567890 (used 604 times)
  • Top 10: 1234567 (used 529 times)

Did you spot your password on the list? If so, it’s likely one that’s been exposed through malware or data leaks—don’t wait to make a change!

Update your password now to keep your accounts safe and avoid any potential issues in the future. Taking a few simple steps today can help protect you from bigger problems tomorrow.

