Protect your accounts: Easy tips for stronger passwords

Passwords are designed to protect your valuable assets, but if they’re not strong enough, they won’t be able to shield you from threats like malware and data leaks.

As OFWs, our passwords protect many important things—like bank accounts for sending money to our loved ones, savings for our kids’ education, and so much more. Having strong passwords is crucial, not just for us, but for the security of our families as well.

Without further ado, here are some simple tips for creating stronger passwords to help increase the security of your valuable assets.

1. Avoid common words and phrases

The most common passwords are words and phrases that are easily guessable because of their simple sequences, such as “password123” or “qwerty.” Take the time to carefully choose a strong password to ensure better security.

2. Throw in a combination of characters

Stronger passwords have a combination of upper and lower case letters, special characters, and numbers, such as @, #, !, and $.

3. Create longer passwords

Ensure that your passwords are long enough; at least 12-16 characters long as they’re much harder to guess.

4. Don’t reuse passwords

We’ve all probably been guilty of this, but it’s crucial to use a unique password for each account, website, or app. Doing so reduces the risk if one account gets compromised.

5. Update passwords regularly

Make it a habit to regularly change your passwords, not just when you forget them. This is especially important for sensitive accounts like email and banking.

6. Don’t use personal information

Many people use birthdays or their partner’s name as passwords, but personal details like these are easy to find on social media—making them easy to guess. If you’re unsure what password to use, try creating a random phrase or passphrase that’s difficult to guess. You can also use a password generator for added security.

Better passwords, safer accounts

Creating strong passwords takes more thought than you might realize. It not only protects your personal information but also safeguards valuable assets and secures your family’s future. Start strengthening your passwords today—it could save you from a major financial loss down the line.