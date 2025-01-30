Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos to China: Stop West PH Sea provocations, I’ll return US Typhon Missiles

China should stop aggressive behaviors in the West Philippine Sea if it wants the Philippines to return the US Typhon missile deployed in Luzon, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said.

The president told reporters in an ambush interview in Cebu City that he does not want to comment on the missile system because China has bigger and more powerful counterparts.

“Let’s make a deal with China – stop claiming our territory, stop harassing our fishermen and let them have a living, stop ramming our boats, stop water-cannoning our people, stop firing lasers at us, and stop your aggressive and coercive behavior, and I’ll return the Typhon missiles,” he said.

“Tigil nila yung ginagawa nila, ibabalik ko lahat ‘yan,” Marcos said.

Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez said in an interview with NewsWatch Plus that no other country can dictate what the Philippines can or cannot do when it comes to upgrading its military capacities.

