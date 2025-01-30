Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT NewsUAE News

January may be ending, but Big Ticket excitement continues!

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report26 mins ago

As January comes to a close, this is your final chance to win BIG with Big Ticket! With just one e-draw left before the grand live draw on February 3rd, the stakes have never been higher! Don’t miss your opportunity to win the guaranteed grand prize of AED 25 million, along with the AED 1 million e-draw prize.

The Big Win Contest has officially ended, and the winners’ names will be announced on February 1, 2025, exclusively on the official Big Ticket website.

But there’s still time to grab your ticket and be part of the action! Secure your entry for the AED 25 million grand prize, enjoy automatic enrolment in the AED 1 million weekly e-draw, and stand a chance to win luxury car giveaways.

The Dream Car ticket is priced at just AED 150, featuring the stunning BMW M440i, which will be drawn on February 3rd, and the elegant Range Rover Velar, with its draw scheduled for March 3rd.

So don’t let these incredible possibilities pass you by! Seize your last chance to participate in the excitement of Big Ticket this January and make this start to the year truly unforgettable. Whether it’s the grand prize or the chance to win luxurious cars, your moment to shine is just a ticket away!

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report26 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Mubadala 4

Mubadala Abu Dhabi open Tennis Village set to deliver enhanced fan experience for 2025 event

33 seconds ago
K2346S64PRDSFHGBYF5L4M4E4M

US commercial jet, military helicopter collide midair near Washington airport; 18 dead, no survivors yet

50 mins ago
Cyrille Payumo

Miss Charm PH 2025 Cyrille Payumo apologizes for wearing Catriona Gray’s gown

18 hours ago
Ybeth Template 2025 01 29T162104.034

Gloria Romero’s family labels social media claims about her alleged will as fake news

18 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button