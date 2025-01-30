Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Albay Representative Edcel Lagman dies at 82

Photo courtesy: Edcel Lagman/Facebook

Albay 1st district Representative Edcel Lagman has passed away at the age of 82, confirmed by his daughter, Tabaco City Mayor Krisel Lagman.

He died at 5:01 p.m. on Thursday from cardiac arrest.

In a statement, Mayor Krisel described her father as a man of “integrity, compassion, and fearlessness,” who lived and passed away with unwavering determination and hope.

She highlighted his legacy as a devoted father, brother, uncle, and advocate for human rights and the rule of law.

Lagman, who served as president of the Liberal Party, was surrounded by his family when he passed away.

