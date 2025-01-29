Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Romualdez: House pushes for ₱200 wage hike to address cost of living pressures

For illustrative purposes only

The House of Representatives aims to fast-track a measure for a ₱200 wage increase to help workers cope with rising costs of basic goods and services.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez emphasized that while supporting workers, the House will also consider the impact on micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), with potential wage subsidies and exemptions for them.

“Pending ongoing public consultations, there’s a consensus to raise the minimum wage by ₱200,” Romualdez stated on January 29.

He highlighted that increased wages would boost consumer spending, which in turn could stimulate business activity and job creation, benefiting the economy. Romualdez met with labor groups the previous night to discuss the bill.

Gabriela Women’s Rep. Arlene Brosas and ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro, who advocate for a ₱750 wage hike, welcomed the proposed ₱200 increase, but stressed the need for further action to ensure livable wages for Filipino workers and their families.

Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma expressed confidence in the Regional Tripartite Wage Board System as an effective method for wage adjustments.

In Metro Manila, the current minimum wage is ₱645 for non-agriculture workers, while regional wages remain lower, with the last legislated wage increase occurring in 1989.

