Stay warm, stay fit: 4 fitness tips for Filipinos during UAE’s winter

For many of us Filipinos, we love the simple joys of eating, sleeping, and binge-watching our favorite K-dramas or favorite series during our free time. But let’s admit it—this often leads to a sedentary lifestyle, especially when paired with jobs where we sit in front of a laptop all day.

Living in the UAE, with its colder winter months, it’s easy to feel less motivated to move around. However, staying active is important not just for our physical health but also for keeping our minds sharp and our spirits high. So, how can we stay fit while still enjoying the cozy comforts of winter? Here are 4 tips to help you stay active this season!

1. Walk, jog, hike

This winter season in the UAE, take advantage of the cool weather to get moving! Unlike the scorching summers, winter offers the perfect temperature for outdoor activities like walking, jogging, or hiking. For many Filipinos, who love gathering with friends or family, these activities can be a fun way to stay active while bonding with your kababayans. Whether it’s a quick jog after work or a weekend hike, the UAE has plenty of great spots to explore.

Here are some favorites for OFWs:

Hiking: Mushrif Park Hiking Trail and Al Qudra Lakes are perfect for adventurous Pinoys who enjoy nature and scenic views.

Walking and jogging: Head to The Beach, JBR for a relaxing seaside stroll, or visit family-friendly spots like Al Barsha Pond Park and Zabeel Park for a refreshing jog.

2. Visit the fitness centers and gyms

If the winter breeze feels too chilly for a walk, jog, or hike, no worries! You can still stay active indoors. For many Filipinos in the UAE, gyms are a popular option—there are affordable and accessible gyms practically everywhere. If you’re on a budget, look out for those that offer free trials or discounted memberships. It’s a great way to try before you commit!

3. Do home workouts

But gyms aren’t your only option. Why not get moving at home? For OFWs in Dubai with tight schedules, home workouts are a great way to stay active without the need to commute or spend extra time at a gym.

Zumba is perfect for Pinoys who love dancing to fun, upbeat music—just crank up your favorite playlist and shake it off! Yoga is another excellent choice for those who prefer a calming workout. All you need is a yoga mat and some space to stretch. You can also try bodyweight exercises, stretching routines, or dance fitness that can be done at home with minimal equipment.

4. Try winter activities

You don’t need to fly to a faraway snowy country to feel the magic of winter! Right here in the UAE, you can enjoy fun winter activities that will challenge your balance and strength. Try ice skating at the Dubai Mall or the Zayed Sports City Ice Rink in Abu Dhabi—perfect for Filipinos who want to channel their inner figure skater or simply enjoy something new.

Feeling more adventurous? Head to Ski Dubai in the Mall of the Emirates and experience skiing on snow! From slopes to snowball fights, you’ll be amazed at how authentic it feels.

Regular exercise helps combat winter blues, reduces stress, and keeps energy levels high, especially for OFWs balancing long work hours. Whether you’re hitting the gym, doing a home workout, or joining group sports with fellow kababayans, staying active can be a fun and effective way to maintain a healthy mind and body. Keep moving and make the most of the cool weather!