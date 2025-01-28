Marcos orders support for 17 Seafarers freed from Houthi captivity

President Bongbong Marcos has instructed Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac to provide livelihood and employment assistance to the 17 seafarers of M/V Galaxy Leader, who are recovering after 428 days of captivity by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The directive came after Secretary Cacdac provided an update during a Thanksgiving Mass and Luncheon for the seafarers and their families at the DMW office in Mandaluyong City.

The President’s message was clear: “Tulungan natin silang makabangon muli.”

The seafarers, accompanied by their families and representatives from their manning agency, were celebrated with gratitude.

The Mass was officiated by Fr. Paulo H. Prigol, Chaplain of the Apostolatus Maris Seafarers Center, who praised the strength and patience of the seafarers’ families throughout the ordeal.

Cacdac also expressed appreciation for the efforts of Secretary Enrique Manalo and the Department of Foreign Affairs in facilitating the safe return of the seafarers, along with support from Secretary Jimmy Bautista and the Department of Transportation.

The President’s directive to DMW was consistent from the outset of the crisis, focusing on ensuring the families were supported and receiving the necessary assistance.

The seafarers were presented with financial aid, training certificates, and gift bags from DMW, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.

A spokesperson for the seafarers expressed their gratitude to the President and all agencies involved, particularly highlighting the Marcos Administration’s diplomatic efforts with the Sultanate of Oman that played a key role in securing their release.

Marcos reaffirmed his commitment to support the seafarers and their families, ensuring they are sent home to begin their next chapter.