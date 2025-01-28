Mabilog: No plans to file charges vs Duterte

Former Iloilo City Mayor Jed Mabilog said he will not press charges against former President Rodrigo Duterte, who had implicated him in the illegal drug trade that led him to seek political asylum abroad.

In an interview with NewsWatch Plus, Mabilog said he is even prepared to face the former president.

“Sana mabigyan ako ng opportunity na ma-meet siya in God’s time and God’s plan for me to be able to present to him kung ano ako talaga na klaseng person, my person,” Mabilog said.

President Bongbong Marcos granted clemency to Mabilog on Jan. 15, clearing him of administrative penalties imposed by the Ombudsman.

“What is important for me is I already have my executive clemency granted by President Bongbong Marcos and that would represent that justice has already been done. So I just lay to rest whatever is there para po maipatuloy ko po yung buhay ko with love and peace amongst everyone po,” he said.

The former mayor also denied claims by Salvador Panelo, former presidential spokesperson and chief presidential legal counsel, that the pardon was an attack on the reputation of the former president.

“I have never attacked the former president’s reputation. Sinabi ko lang po yung totoo, especially in the quadcom hearings and even the quadcom hearings mismo. I have never attacked anyone at all,” Mabilog said.

Mabilog also said he remains willing to testify before the International Criminal Court if requested on Duterte’s controversial drug war.

“I’ll just share and I’ll just inform them of what actually happened. The same information that I gave dun sa quadcom. And, I don’t know, parating na ba sila? Nandito na ba sila? I have no idea. I’ll just cross the bridge when I get there,” he said.