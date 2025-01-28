Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan: 2025 is ‘The Year of Community’ in the UAE

Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado Jennibeth Reforsado30 mins ago

Photo courtesy: WAM

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has officially declared 2025 as “The Year of Community,” with the theme “Hand in Hand.”

As reported by state news agency WAM, this national initiative aims to strengthen family and community ties by preserving cultural heritage, nurturing intergenerational relationships, and fostering inclusive spaces for collaboration.

WAM added that 2025 as “The Year of Community” encourages all residents of the UAE to engage in community service, volunteering, and impactful initiatives, promoting a culture of shared responsibility and collective progress.

The initiative also focuses on unlocking individual and organizational potential through skill development and innovation, particularly in entrepreneurship and emerging industries like artificial intelligence.

Get the latest news instantly on your phone — join The Filipino Times WhatsApp channel now!

Overseen by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; and Her Highness Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairperson of the Presidential Court for National Projects, the initiative will feature numerous events throughout the year to enhance community cohesion and uphold Emirati values.

All community members, including citizens and residents, are invited to contribute ideas that celebrate cultural diversity and strengthen social bonds, supporting the vision of a united and flourishing nation, WAM said.

Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado Jennibeth Reforsado30 mins ago
Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado

Jennibeth Reforsado

Related Articles

Sick

Flu-free in the UAE: Top tips for OFWs to stay healthy this season

4 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 09T145440.075

Muntinlupa court partially grants Vic Sotto’s Writ of Habeas Data petition against Darryl Yap

17 hours ago
Ybeth Template 2025 01 27T155742.767

RTA reports 34% growth in Dubai’s commercial transport sector for 2024

19 hours ago
Ybeth Template 2025 01 27T151933.893

Pag-IBIG Fund named among GCG’s Top Performing Government Firms for Good Governance

20 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button