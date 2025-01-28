H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan: 2025 is ‘The Year of Community’ in the UAE

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has officially declared 2025 as “The Year of Community,” with the theme “Hand in Hand.”

I am pleased to announce 2025 as the Year of Community in the UAE. Hand in hand we will work to strengthen social bonds, foster shared responsibility, and unlock potential for inclusive and sustainable growth. To all those who call the UAE home, I encourage you to think… — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) January 27, 2025

As reported by state news agency WAM, this national initiative aims to strengthen family and community ties by preserving cultural heritage, nurturing intergenerational relationships, and fostering inclusive spaces for collaboration.

WAM added that 2025 as “The Year of Community” encourages all residents of the UAE to engage in community service, volunteering, and impactful initiatives, promoting a culture of shared responsibility and collective progress.

The initiative also focuses on unlocking individual and organizational potential through skill development and innovation, particularly in entrepreneurship and emerging industries like artificial intelligence.

Overseen by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; and Her Highness Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairperson of the Presidential Court for National Projects, the initiative will feature numerous events throughout the year to enhance community cohesion and uphold Emirati values.

All community members, including citizens and residents, are invited to contribute ideas that celebrate cultural diversity and strengthen social bonds, supporting the vision of a united and flourishing nation, WAM said.