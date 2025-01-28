Flu-free in the UAE: Top tips for OFWs to stay healthy this season

Imagine standing in a packed elevator when someone suddenly coughs—beware, it could be seasonal influenza.

But don’t worry, the UAE has been proactive in spreading awareness and providing preventive measures long before flu season even began.

What is seasonal influenza?

Seasonal influenza is a contagious respiratory illness caused only by influenza viruses, which are different from the common cold caused by various other viruses.

Since seasonal influenza is more common during the winter months, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), and other health organizations recommend getting the flu vaccine in early autumn or early winter before the seasonal influenza starts.

What are the symptoms?

According to MoHAP and DHA guidelines, seasonal influenza’s common symptoms include cough, headache, sudden fever, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue, muscle and joint pain, and in young children, vomiting and diarrhea.

Seasonal influenza prevention

As the saying goes, prevention is better than cure. If you’re experiencing these symptoms, here are some simple tips to help break the chain of transmission and prevent spreading the flu.

1. Vaccination

one are the days when some of our Filipino ancestors and elders were hesitant about vaccinations. Now, getting vaccinated is one of the most effective ways to protect yourself and your loved ones from the flu, and prevent it from spreading—something that’s especially important for the Filipino community, where family is everything. Taking this step not only safeguards your health but also helps protect those around you, including the elderly and the children.

2. Good respiratory hygiene

Whether you’re packed into a crowded metro train on your way to work or squeezed into an elevator rushing home, always follow proper cough and sneeze etiquette. For many Filipinos, showing consideration for others is second nature, so wear a mask or cover your mouth and nose with your sleeve. This simple act helps reduce the worry and anxiety of those around you, creating a safer, more comfortable environment for everyone.

3. Isolate if you feel unwell

Remember: Your health should always come first. If you’re feeling unwell, have a fever, or notice flu symptoms, don’t hesitate—let your boss know and take that sick leave. A lot of Filipinos tend to hold back from speaking up, but it’s important to file that leave, schedule a check-up, and take full advantage of your medical benefits while you can! Stay healthy, stay safe!

4. Avoid close contact with sick people

No matter how much you love your bestie, if they’re feeling unwell, it’s best to take a step back. Filipinos are naturally warm and caring, always ready with a pat on the back or a comforting hug, but keeping your distance from someone who’s sick is the best way to show you care—not just for yourself, but also for the people you’ll be around in the future.

5. Don’t touch your face

Touching your face is one of the quickest ways to introduce germs and viruses to your body. So, resist the urge to touch your eyes, nose, or mouth, even if that itch is unbearable. If you really need to, grab a tissue to keep things safe!

6. Wash and sanitize regularly

Your hands are essential—they help you cook, eat, and connect with loved ones, especially for Filipinos who often express care and warmth through touch. Let’s get back to basics and make sure to wash and sanitize our hands regularly to eliminate germs and prevent the spread of seasonal flu. It’s a small act that can protect not only you but also your family and community here in the UAE.

7. Clean and sterilize used surfaces and tools frequently

Filipinos are naturally enthusiastic about cleaning, but during flu season, let’s take it up a notch—let’s make it sterile! This isn’t just about getting rid of dirt; it’s about eliminating the influenza viruses that could put you and your loved ones at risk. Cleaning with extra care now can help keep everyone safe and healthy.

Remember, spread the love, not the virus. During flu season, especially in the chilly winter months, it’s important to take extra steps to protect yourself and your loved ones. Stay safe, stay healthy, and let’s keep each other safe!