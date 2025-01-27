RTA reports 34% growth in Dubai’s commercial transport sector for 2024

Dubai’s commercial transport sector has seen significant growth in 2024, with the number of companies operating in this sector rising from 9,000 to 12,100, a 34% increase compared to the previous year.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA): Dubai’s Commercial Transport Sector, overseen by the RTA, had achieved exceptional performance indicators in 2024. The number of companies operating in the… pic.twitter.com/d6ThcKvyt6 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 26, 2025

According to His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the total number of registered vehicles in the Commercial and Logistics Transport Sector exceeded 400,000, reflecting a rise of over 100,000 vehicles and a growth rate of 31%.

Get the latest news instantly on your phone — join The Filipino Times WhatsApp channel now!

“These achievements are the result of RTA’s adoption of the highest international practices, improvements made to the commercial licensing services, and the establishment of a robust regulatory and governance structure for the transport and rental activities,” H.E. Al Tayer said, highlighting the importance of strategic collaborations with key partners and the implementation of targeted initiatives aimed at improving car rental services and advancing broader transport projects.

He also noted that the initiatives are part of the Dubai Commercial & Logistics Land Transport Strategy 2030, which aims to double the sector’s direct contribution to the emirate’s economy to AED 16.8 billion, increase technology adoption within the sector’s infrastructure by 75%, reduce carbon emissions by 30%, and enhance operational efficiency by 10%.