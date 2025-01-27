Marcos grants executive clemency to former Iloilo City Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog

President Bongbong Marcos has granted executive clemency to former Iloilo City Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog, acknowledging his long-standing dedication to good governance and the numerous accolades Iloilo City earned during his tenure.

In a statement, Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin explained that the clemency was granted based on Mabilog’s commitment to leadership and the recognition the city received under his administration. The decision removes the penalties and restrictions resulting from Mabilog’s administrative case.

Mabilog had been dismissed from office by the Office of the Ombudsman on October 23, 2017, for violating Section 3(h) of Republic Act 3019, which prohibits public officials from having financial interests in businesses or transactions they oversee in an official capacity.

The dismissal followed a complaint filed by former Iloilo provincial administrator Manuel Mejorada, accusing Mabilog of dishonesty and misconduct regarding a towing services contract.

With the clemency now granted, Mabilog is cleared of penalties and is eligible to seek public office once again.