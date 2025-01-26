Sharjah to set up 3 new pharma plants worth Dhs308.7 million

Three new pharmaceutical factories, with a combined investment exceeding AED 308.7 million, are set to be established in Sharjah.

This was announced during the recently held 13th International Pharmacy and Medicine Conference (ICPM 2025) at the Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park.

According to state news agency WAM, these new facilities are already being constructed and are expected to be completed between mid and late 2026. They will complement an existing pharmaceutical plant in the region, contributing significantly to the growth of the pharmaceutical industry of the emirate.

The factories will specialize in a range of products, including respiratory medications, eye drops, antibiotic capsules, stomach medications, and first aid supplies, WAM stated.

The first factory, with a $44-million investment, will focus on producing eye drops and respiratory products using advanced technologies, and is expected to be completed by late 2026.

The second factory will occupy a 10,000-square-foot space dedicated to manufacturing antibiotic capsules and stomach medications. With a $35-million investment and an annual production capacity of 600 million capsules, its operations are set to commence in 2026.

Meanwhile, the third facility, valued at $5 million, will specialize in first aid products. Its construction is slated to begin later this year, with completion expected early next year.