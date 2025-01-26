Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Malacañang declares Jan. 27 holiday for Muslims for Al Isra Wal Mi’raj

Filipino Muslims are excused from work on Monday, Jan. 27, due to the observation of the Al Isra Wal Mi’raj, Malacañang said.

In a statement on Sunday, Jan. 26, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin noted that Al Isra Wal Mi’raj or the Night Journey and Ascension of Prophet Muhammad is not a national holiday.

“[It] a Muslim holiday only in BARMM (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao) and other Muslim areas defined in the Muslim Code,” Bersamin said. “Muslims in other areas where it is not observed as a holiday such as NCR (National Capital Region) are excused from reporting for work.”

Meanwhile, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. told Filipino Muslims that sacrifice and faith can lead the nation to peace and progress.

Marcos said Muhammad’s quest for greater spiritual truth, knowledge, and revelation shows the Muslims’ commitment to understand the traditions’ importance and purpose.

“As you venerate this historic miracle through supplication and prayer, may its essence inspire among the Muslim faithful the value of perseverance through hardship and grief,” Marcos said in a statement.

“Let this observance also serve as a reminder that success is the reward of diligence and amity, and that sacrifice, persistence, and faith can guide us towards realizing our shared purpose in building a peaceful and progressive nation for all,” he said.

The president added that the observation symbolizes the Muslims’ devotion and spiritual resilience in honoring Allah.

