AFP conducts background checks on 2025 election candidates to prevent foreign influence

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) announced that it is conducting background checks on candidates for the upcoming 2025 midterm elections as part of efforts to safeguard against foreign interference.

AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. stated that the military is examining candidates’ backgrounds through intelligence operations to detect any potential “red flags.”

If any issues arise, the AFP will report them to the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Brawner emphasized that this initiative is a response to past concerns over candidates potentially slipping through security checks, referencing previous elections.

He confirmed that the AFP is working closely with both the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Comelec to prevent such occurrences in the future, intensifying intelligence efforts to protect the integrity of the elections.

The AFP clarified that its intelligence operations are aimed at identifying security threats and preventing foreign influence on the political process, and any findings will be shared confidentially with Comelec for further action.

The military reiterated its non-partisan stance and commitment to upholding the democratic process without bias.

This move follows the earlier disclosure by the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency about former Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, who was revealed as an “agent of influence” suspected of using her political position to sway decisions for foreign interests.

Guo, who won in the May 2022 elections, was dismissed after her involvement came to light.