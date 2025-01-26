Abu Dhabi Police warn motorists of hefty fines, vehicle impoundment for running red lights

Motorists in Abu Dhabi are being reminded to stay alert behind the wheel, as severe penalties await those who run red lights.

In a recent social media post, Abu Dhabi Police highlighted the consequences of ignoring traffic signals, urging drivers to remain focused, especially at intersections and traffic lights.

“Make sure to focus while driving and obey the traffic signal to safeguard your life and the lives of others,” the Abu Dhabi Police said.

Violators face a fine of AED 1,000, 12 traffic points, a six-month license suspension, and a 30-day vehicle impoundment, in accordance with Law No. 5 for 2020 on Impoundment of Vehicles in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

On top of that, an AED 50,000 fee is required to release the impounded vehicle. Drivers must settle this amount within three months, or the vehicle will be publicly auctioned.