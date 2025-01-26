Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Abu Dhabi Police warn motorists of hefty fines, vehicle impoundment for running red lights

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 min ago

For illustrative purposes only

Motorists in Abu Dhabi are being reminded to stay alert behind the wheel, as severe penalties await those who run red lights.

In a recent social media post, Abu Dhabi Police highlighted the consequences of ignoring traffic signals, urging drivers to remain focused, especially at intersections and traffic lights.

“Make sure to focus while driving and obey the traffic signal to safeguard your life and the lives of others,” the Abu Dhabi Police said.

Violators face a fine of AED 1,000, 12 traffic points, a six-month license suspension, and a 30-day vehicle impoundment, in accordance with Law No. 5 for 2020 on Impoundment of Vehicles in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

On top of that, an AED 50,000 fee is required to release the impounded vehicle. Drivers must settle this amount within three months, or the vehicle will be publicly auctioned.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 min ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 07 12T155620.877

Malacañang declares Jan. 27 holiday for Muslims for Al Isra Wal Mi’raj

1 hour ago
Bureau of Immigration

BI arrests Chinese national at NAIA for possessing fake working visa

2 hours ago
7jt00plp1k918j5pn

UAE sends 100 trucks of humanitarian aid to Gaza following ceasefire

2 hours ago
Ybeth Template 2025 01 26T134558.688

AFP conducts background checks on 2025 election candidates to prevent foreign influence

3 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button