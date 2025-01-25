Latest NewsFoodGlobalNewsTFT News

Shawarma named world’s best sandwich in top 100 list

Camille Quirino

Shawarma claimed the top spot in the list of the world’s 100 best sandwiches.

TasteAtlas, a renowned experiential travel guide celebrated for its food reviews, awarded shawarma an impressive 4.6 out of 5 rating among global sandwich favorites.

TasteAtlas describes shawarma as a sandwich crafted from a mix of meats such as chicken, lamb, turkey, beef, or a combination of these. The meats are “slow-cooked for hours and basted in their own juices and fat, gaining an incomparable succulence, but the real secret to a perfect shawarma is in the marinade.”

This beloved Middle Eastern delicacy traces its origins to the Ottoman Empire, according to TasteAtlas. Its name comes from the Arabic pronunciation of the Turkish word çevirme, meaning “turn” or “turning,” a nod to the rotating skewer used to cook the meat.

In the UAE, shawarma is a humble street food found in cafeterias on nearly every street corner. Who would have thought it would one day earn the title of the world’s best sandwich?

Meanwhile, the top 5 best sandwiches in the world are as follows:

  1. Shawarma
  2. Bánh mì
  3. Tombik Döner
  4. Meat and Cold Cuts Bánh Mì (Bánh mì thịt)
  5. Roasted Pork Belly Bánh Mì (Bánh mì heo quay)

