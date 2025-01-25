Over 3K babies born to moms aged 10-14 in the Philippines in 2023, says PSA

A study by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) revealed that in 2023, 3,343 babies were born to young mothers aged 10 to 14 years old.

The ‘Young Adult Fertility and Sexuality Study’ also noted an increase in the number of babies born to mothers under 15 years old: 2,113 were recorded in 2020, 2,320 in 2021, and 3,135 in 2022.

These cases of teen pregnancy contribute to nearly 60% of school dropouts among young girls, leading to lost potential and costing the country billions in missed opportunities.

These young mothers, now in 2025, would be between the ages of 12 and 16.

Additionally, the PSA study highlighted that 44% of young Filipino females and 39% of young Filipino males turn to social media as their primary source of information on sex, rather than seeking guidance from their parents.

Furthermore, they often share the information they get from the internet with their peers, spreading it through word of mouth.

This information was presented during a press conference led by the Child Rights Network (CRN) and other child rights advocates, who called on President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and other lawmakers to review the Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention Bill (Senate Bill 1979).

Au Quilala, deputy executive director of the Philippine Legislators Committee on Population and Development and convenor of the Child Rights Network (CRN), emphasized the importance of government support for sex education, advocating for the involvement of trained professionals to provide the youth with accurate information.

Quilala also emphasized the importance of Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE), stating that it provides young people with a safe space to discuss their sexuality, particularly if their parents or guardians have been the ones to abuse them.

The CRN continues to urge the President and senators to thoroughly review Senate Bill 1979, expressing concerns after seven senators withdrew their signatures from the bill.