Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DFA to repatriate remains of Marvil Facturan after fatal stabbing in Slovenia

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 min ago

For illustrative purposes only.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced that the remains of 27-year-old Marvil Facturan will be repatriated this week. Facturan tragically died on December 29 in Bled, Slovenia, allegedly stabbed by her husband, Mitja Kocjančič, during a heated argument while on holiday.

Get the latest news instantly on your phone—join the Filipino Times WhatsApp channel now!

DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega confirmed that Facturan’s remains will arrive in Cebu on Saturday, January 25, and will then be transported to her family in Dumaguete via a roll-on/roll-off ferry.

De Vega also noted that the family will receive financial assistance as the investigation continues, which is expected to proceed quickly as Kocjančič remains the sole suspect in the case.

Kocjančič, a motivational speaker on mental health and obesity awareness, met Facturan online in February of the previous year.

After marrying in July, Facturan joined her husband in Slovenia on December 22, just days before her tragic death.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 min ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Shawarma. File photo

Shawarma named world’s best sandwich in top 100 list

6 mins ago
Comelec Mock Elections 2025

Comelec holds mock elections for May 2025 midterm polls

28 mins ago
Screenshot 2025 01 24 at 5.43.43 PM

Chinese New Year 2025: Welcoming the Year of the Wood Snake

16 hours ago
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande celebrates first Oscar nomination for role in ‘Wicked’

17 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button