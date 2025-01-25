DFA to repatriate remains of Marvil Facturan after fatal stabbing in Slovenia

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced that the remains of 27-year-old Marvil Facturan will be repatriated this week. Facturan tragically died on December 29 in Bled, Slovenia, allegedly stabbed by her husband, Mitja Kocjančič, during a heated argument while on holiday.

DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega confirmed that Facturan’s remains will arrive in Cebu on Saturday, January 25, and will then be transported to her family in Dumaguete via a roll-on/roll-off ferry.

De Vega also noted that the family will receive financial assistance as the investigation continues, which is expected to proceed quickly as Kocjančič remains the sole suspect in the case.

Kocjančič, a motivational speaker on mental health and obesity awareness, met Facturan online in February of the previous year.

After marrying in July, Facturan joined her husband in Slovenia on December 22, just days before her tragic death.