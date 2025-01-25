Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Comelec holds mock elections for May 2025 midterm polls

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report28 mins ago

Courtesy: Comelec/FB

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) conducted mock elections to prepare for the May 2025 National and Local Elections (NLE).

The simulation occurred in various locations across the country, including Sulu, Antipolo City in Rizal, and Makati and Pateros in Metro Manila.

Get the latest news instantly on your phone—join the Filipino Times WhatsApp channel now!

The mock elections aimed to test the functionality of the machines and the overall automated election system.

In Makati, the mock elections were held at Makati High School in Barangay Poblacion, where two classrooms were set up: one as a holding area and the other as a voting station.

A dedicated space was also provided for vulnerable groups such as the elderly and pregnant women. The event involved 100 voters and was closely observed by Comelec officials as well as representatives from the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting.

A voters’ assistance desk was also available to guide participants. The election period officially began on January 12, with Election Day scheduled for May 12, 2025.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report28 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Stabbing istock

DFA to repatriate remains of Marvil Facturan after fatal stabbing in Slovenia

51 seconds ago
Shawarma. File photo

Shawarma named world’s best sandwich in top 100 list

6 mins ago
Screenshot 2025 01 24 at 5.43.43 PM

Chinese New Year 2025: Welcoming the Year of the Wood Snake

16 hours ago
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande celebrates first Oscar nomination for role in ‘Wicked’

17 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button