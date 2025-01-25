Comelec holds mock elections for May 2025 midterm polls

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) conducted mock elections to prepare for the May 2025 National and Local Elections (NLE).

The simulation occurred in various locations across the country, including Sulu, Antipolo City in Rizal, and Makati and Pateros in Metro Manila.

The mock elections aimed to test the functionality of the machines and the overall automated election system.

In Makati, the mock elections were held at Makati High School in Barangay Poblacion, where two classrooms were set up: one as a holding area and the other as a voting station.

A dedicated space was also provided for vulnerable groups such as the elderly and pregnant women. The event involved 100 voters and was closely observed by Comelec officials as well as representatives from the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting.

A voters’ assistance desk was also available to guide participants. The election period officially began on January 12, with Election Day scheduled for May 12, 2025.