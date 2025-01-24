Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

RTA: Online taxi booking in Dubai reduces CO2 emissions, cuts customer waiting times

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino52 mins ago

Courtesy: Government of Dubai Media Office

Dubai’s online taxi booking system reduced CO2 emissions and shortened rider waiting times in 2024.

According to Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and Business Development at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai’s online taxi booking system reduced CO2 emissions by 20,000 tonnes in 2024.

This achievement is attributed to the system reducing the average wasted driving distance by 3 km per trip and saving drivers an average of 5 minutes per trip compared to traditional street-hailing taxis.

Moreover, Director Shakri said that both customer and driver satisfaction increased. “Over 74% of e-booked trips in 2024 had a waiting time of less than 3.5 minutes,” he said. “Driver satisfaction improved as well, with a daily reduction in driving time by 50 minutes and a 4% decrease in travel distances,” he added.

E-hailing or booking taxi rides online saw a 16% growth in market share in 2024 compared to 2023. Additionally, during peak hours, Hala’s market share rose to 50% in 2024, up from 42% in 2023, indicating a clear shift among Dubai’s taxi users towards e-hailing over traditional street-hailing taxis.

As a result, the online taxi booking system helped remove 7,600 regular vehicles from the roads every day.

Director Shakri stated that the RTA, along with its agencies and sectors, remains dedicated to developing strategies aimed at reducing traffic congestion in Dubai, especially as the emirate’s economy and population have grown in recent years.

