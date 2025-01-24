RTA conducts over 600K inspections in 2024 to tackle fare evasion in all transport services

Have you ever seen employees from Dubai’s Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) checking passengers’ Nol cards? That’s part of the RTA’s ongoing inspection campaigns to identify violations across all passenger transport services.

In 2024, the RTA implemented 25 inspection campaigns, resulting in over 606,430 field inspections to identify passenger violations. These included fare evasion on RTA-affiliated transport services, such as public buses, intercity buses, and marine transportation.

Moreover, RTA inspected other transport activities, such as rented buses, school transport, international transport, and even air-conditioned shelters.

According to Saeed Al Balooshi, the Director of the Passenger Transport Activities Monitoring Department at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, some authorities offered their help to accomplish RTA’s inspection campaigns.

These authorities include the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security and the Dubai Police General Headquarters.

The RTA’s inspection campaigns in Dubai are designed to monitor illegal activities, violations, and unacceptable behaviors that, according to the Authority, can harm the emirate’s tourism, standing, and reputation as a global city offering top-tier services to residents, visitors, and tourists from around the world.

These inspection campaigns are a part of the Authority’s framework to organize Dubai’s daily public transport operations and make mobility easier and more sustainable every day.