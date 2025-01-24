Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos not blocking Duterte impeachment moves

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report28 mins ago

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is not influencing the House of Representatives to ditch impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte, Malacañang said.

In a press briefing on Friday, Jan. 24, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin refuted claims by the Makabayan party-list bloc in the House.

“We cannot dictate to the lower house. It is co-equal — belongs to a co-equal branch of government. All we were saying, the president was saying to the lower house, this is my position, but he is not blocking, he is not blocking,” said Bersamin.

He said the president was merely expressing his views on impeachment when asked about it.

“You know that, under the Constitution, the impeachment must emanate from the lower house, okay? Now, if the president has made the statement at all, about that process, it is only an opinion that he stated because he probably — the thinking of the president — is that might be distracting us from our agenda or our move forward,” Bersamin said.

Duterte is facing three impeachment complaints.

Marcos previously said that impeachment proceedings will distract the nation from more pressing concerns and issues.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report28 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Ybeth Template 2024 12 23T125310.698

Malacañang denies hand on alleged 2025 budget blank items

19 mins ago
Lucas Bersamin

No change in ICC policy-Bersamin

50 mins ago
474627267 917859937181139 6372846057453254962 n

DMW holds dialogue with recruitment agencies to strengthen OFW protection in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia

1 hour ago
Ybeth Template 2025 01 24T153229.178

Etihad Rail bares UAE’s inaugural high-speed train; Dubai to Abu Dhabi in just 30 mins

1 hour ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button