House bill to amend PH K-12 education system OK’d on second reading

Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado Jennibeth Reforsado53 mins ago

In a bid to address the ongoing challenges faced by senior high school graduates in the Philippine job market, the House of Representatives has approved on second reading a bill that aims to amend the country’s K-12 basic education program and offer students the option to choose different academic pathways.

House Bill (HB) No. 11213, or “An Act Providing Education Pathways for Basic Education Students,” was passed through voice voting.

Under the proposed legislation, after completing junior high school, students will have the choice to either pursue a university preparatory program through the Department of Education (DepEd) or enroll in a technical-vocational program managed by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

“The DepEd shall develop and implement a comprehensive curriculum for Grades 11 and 12 that prepares students for admission to colleges and universities,” the bill stated, emphasizing that the curriculum must cover fundamental subjects that enhance functional literacy and practical skills. Additionally, it should include elective courses that allow students to explore their interests, ensuring they meet the specific requirements for their chosen degree programs.

On the technical-vocational side, TESDA will be tasked to work with industry partners to provide a range of programs designed to equip students with skills that meet industry standards.

According to the bill, “The curriculum of these programs must further ensure that students acquire functional literacy skills to guarantee their employability upon completion of their chosen program and undergoing the necessary assessment for certification.”

Students who successfully finish a technical-vocational program and pass the Philippine Educational Placement Test or equivalent assessments will be eligible to enroll in colleges or universities, taking advantage of a ladderized education system for further advancement, HB 11213 said.

