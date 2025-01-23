Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Sharjah Police launch advanced fingerprint detection lab to speed up crime solving

Photo courtesy: Sharjah Police/FB

Sharjah Police have unveiled a state-of-the-art fingerprint detection laboratory designed to significantly accelerate crime-solving efforts.

Launched under the leadership of Brigadier General Expert Naji Mohammed Hassan Al Hammadi, the new lab aims to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of criminal investigations by using advanced chemical processes, providing precise forensic evidence to easily identify criminals.

It combines modern chemical treatments, scientific techniques, and a fingerprint database to speed up investigations, generate reports faster, and ensure high-quality evidence for security and legal purposes, Sharjah Police said in a social media post.

Additionally, the lab includes specialized training and research units aimed at developing new processing techniques and training police personnel to become fingerprint experts.

 

