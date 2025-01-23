Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsPH NewsTFT News

Rachelle Ann Go, Erik Santos, and Sarah Geronimo reunite for dinner, celebrate 22 years of friendship

Photo courtesy: @eriksantos/IG

Three of the Philippines’ top singers, Rachelle Ann Go, Erik Santos, and Sarah Geronimo, recently reunited in Manila, sharing a warm dinner together.

Erik posted pictures of the gathering on Instagram, where the trio was joined by their partners: Rachelle’s husband Martin Spies, Sarah’s husband Matteo Guidicelli, and Erik’s sister Hadiyah.

“What a fun night,” Erik wrote, expressing his joy over finally making the meetup happen. “Natuloy din sa wakas!” (It finally happened!)

He shared that the evening wasn’t about their careers but focused on discussions about life and love. Reflecting on their friendship, Erik noted, “We’re getting older, but our bond will last a lifetime.” He also celebrated 22 years of friendship with the two, saying, “Even if we don’t see each other often, we know in our hearts that we’ll always have each other’s backs.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Erik Santos (@eriksantos)

In the comments, Sharon Cuneta shared her happiness at seeing the three singers together again.

Rachelle Ann Go is currently in the Philippines with her family. She’s widely recognized for her role as Gigi in Miss Saigon and recently reprised her role as Elizabeth Schuyler in the Philippine production of Hamilton in 2023.

