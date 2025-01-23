DMW, CIDG arrest illegal recruiter offering fake jobs in Canada

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the PNP-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG)arrested an alleged illegal recruiter promising fake jobs in Canada.

The alleged illegal recruiter, identified as Edmel Jane Dumrique Movida, solicited processing fees from victims in exchange for farm job opportunities in Canada, despite lacking the required license or authority from the DMW.

According to Director Geraldine Mendez from DMW’s Migrant Workers Protection Bureau (MWPB), Movida’s arrest stemmed from the complaints by four applicants, who were offered farmworker jobs in Canada with a salary of CAD 34 per hour.

The victims were allegedly asked to pay a processing fee between PHP 120,000 and PHP 160,000 (equivalent to AED 7,508 and AED 10,011).

Movida already collected PHP 70,000 each from the complainants to process their documents and promised that a friend working with the Bureau of Immigration (BI) would help with their immediate deployment.

The alleged illegal recruiter demanded another PHP 50,000 (AED 3,128) each for their visas. Before paying, the victims turned to the DMW and learned that Movida is not licensed to recruit workers for overseas employment.

The DMW urged all other possible victims to contact them through their email at [email protected], Facebook page at www.facebook.com/dmwairtip, or through their hotline number +63 2 8721-0619 to file a case against the illegal recruiter.