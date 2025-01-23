Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

17 Filipino seafarers held in captivity in Yemen now coming home — Marcos

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report54 seconds ago

Photo courtesy: NewsWatch Plus

After more than a year in captivity, 17 Filipino seafarers aboard the M/V Galaxy Leader, which was seized by Houthi rebels in Yemen, will soon meet their loved ones, President Bongbong Marcos said on Thursday, January 23.

“Our Filipino seafarers are now in the care of our Philippine Embassy in Muscat, Oman, and will be reunited with their loved ones in the Philippines very soon,” said Marcos.

The president thanked the government of Oman for their role in the release of the hostages.

“Allow me to express my gratitude to His Majesty Haitham bin Tarik, Sultan of Oman, and his government for their successful mediation, which led to the eventual release and safe passage of our countrymen,” said Marcos.

Marcos highlighted the importance of the newly signed Magna Carta for Filipino Seafarers to protect their overall welfare.

In a separate statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs said that it is working on their immediate repatriation to Manila so they can reunite with their long-suffering families as soon as possible.

“Our successful efforts, despite all the challenges, prove that quiet diplomacy works,” the department added.

In a statement published by the Yemen News Agency, the rebels said the release supports the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

